Sherer Sworn in as New Canton Mayor

By Jim Michaels
December 29, 2023 8:10AM EST
William Sherer II (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a new mayor.

Bill Sherer was sworn in inside council chambers at Canton City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

He was sworn in by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath as his wife Carrie held the Bible.

Sherer told the crowd that it was outgoing Mayor Tom Bernabei who encouraged him to pursue public service, according to the Repository.

Sherer was elected in November, defeating four other Democratic candidates in the May primary.

