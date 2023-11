CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s not “shaking things up”.

Canton Mayor-elect Bill Sherer told WHBC News before the Election that his plan was to keep current Mayor Tom Bernabei’s top staff.

And he’s following through on that.

The finance, safety, economic development and service directors are staying on.

Scherer will be sworn in December 28 in council chambers in City Hall.