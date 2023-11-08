ELECTION 2023: Sherer Wins Big to Become Next Mayor of Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a mayor-elect.

Democratic candidate William Sherer II won a decisive victory over the Republican Roy DePew.

The current city council president says safety is a big issue for him.

He wants to see the numbers on the safety forces increased.

Sherer tells WHBC News he was humbled to be elected to the office.

He has nothing but high praise for Mayor Bernabei, saying he’s done great things for the city.

Sherer won 68% of the vote.