Sherer’s Parking, Admissions Tax Proposals Still Moving Forward

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a bit of a delay in moving Canton Mayor Bill Sherer’s admissions and parking tax plan forward.

But the mayor maintains it’s going to happen.

The proposal is for two three-percent taxes, one geared toward those coming from out of town to park their car and another for those buying a ticket to see an event.

The proposal was to have gotten a first reading at council last Monday night, but Sherer indicates some of the details need to be worked out.

He says most major cities in Ohio have admissions and parking taxes.

Mayor Sherer says it’s important to him that the new revenue go to economic development.