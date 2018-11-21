Sheriff: Be Alert While Shopping

(WHBC) – Authorities are offering some simple safety tips for people hitting the stores on Black Friday and throughout the holiday shopping season.

“Be alert, be aware of your surroundings,” said Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

People walking out of stores with a bunch of shopping bags can be a target for thieves.

On with Canton’s Morning News the sheriff says don’t be afraid to use the panic button on your key fob if you need to.

“If you’re approached by somebody you’re concerned about, you can hit that button and your horn will go off and startle the person or at least alert other people that something’s going on.”

Shoppers are being reminded to put purchases in the trunk of their car, out of sight, to make it less of a target as they head inside the next store on their list.

The holidays are a stressful time of year, leaving many people with a short fuse.

Sheriff Maier says cooler heads will prevail.

“There’s a lot of great deals out there and everybody want to get ’em, but take your time, be sensible, and if you’re confronted with something like a road rage situation just put the blinders on and go the other way.”

