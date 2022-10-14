News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Sheriff by Default: Carroll’s Calvin Graham On Board for 2 Years

By Jim Michaels
October 14, 2022 4:26AM EDT
Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham. (Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Interim Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham can remove the “interim” from his title.

Although the sheriff’s race is on the November ballot because of the timing of the death of late Sheriff Dale Williams, no Democratic candidate has been chosen to run.

Graham is a Republican and his name is on the ballot.

The next contested sheriff’s race will be in 2024.

