Sheriff, Coroner, BCI Seek to Identify Man Found Dead in Pike Last Year
A BCI forensic artist's clay representation of the face of a man found deceased in Pike Township in March of 2020 (Courtesy BCI)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies want you to take a close look at the reconstruction of the face of an unidentified deceased man.
They hope to ID him.
A BCI forensic artist has fashioned a face out of clay, representing a man whose only remains were skeletal when he was found in Pike Township off Sandy Avenue SE in March of 2020.
The cause of death is undetermined, but the sheriff’s office says there was evidence of blunt force trauma.
Anyone with information should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3823.
John Doe Demographics
Date Recovered: March 31, 2020
Gender: Male
Race/Ethnicity: Caucasian
Estimated Age Range: 30-50
Height: 5’1” – 5’9”
Weight: Unknown
Hair: Unknown (not recovered)
Eyes: Unknown
Clothing: Striped t-shirt (navy blue, yellow & white); black shorts; athletic shoes
SMT: Tattoos and scars are unknown. The subject likely had no teeth in life and may have previously suffered rib fractures that healed.