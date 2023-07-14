Sheriff: Help for Hyundai, Kia Owners as Thefts Continue

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hard to believe.

Hundreds of Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners just in Stark County, victimized by thieves.

That’s just this year, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

But the sheriff’s office is helping out.

They are offering free steering wheel locks to prevent such thefts, while supplies last.

Just go to the sheriff’s office on Route 62 weekdays from 8:30 to 5 with your driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

The sheriff says they are also investigating the thefts.

Generally, he says the vehicles are recovered after thieves take a “joyride”.