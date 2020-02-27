Sheriff, Local Superintendent Join AG to Talk School Safety
Attorney General David Yost, Stark County Sheriff George Maier, and Marlington Schools Superintendent Joe Knoll (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Sheriff George Maier and Marlington Local Schools Superintendent Joe Knoll joined Ohio Attorney General David Yost on Wednesday in Columbus, announcing the availability of training materials including videos aimed at preventing school violence by creating threat-assessment teams made up of school and local police.
Sheriff Maier tells WHBC News the teams work, and help identify students with problems and create solutions.
Knoll says he has such teams in his district.