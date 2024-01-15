Sheriff Maier Leads Ohio’s BSSA Meeting on Law Enforcement 2024

Ohio Blue-Ribbon Task Force meeting hosted by Buckeye State Sheriffs Association and new president Stark County Sheriff George Maier (center). (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Law enforcement in 2024.

That was the subject of the first in-person meeting of the new Blue-Ribbon Task Force, held last week in Columbus.

It was hosted by the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and its new president, Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

100 representatives from more than 50 law enforcement and community agencies across the state attended.

There was said to be a “robust” public comment session.

The task force is set to continue to meet.