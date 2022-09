(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is telling us where Saturday evening’s OVI Checkpoints are going to be.

Both are in the northern half of Plain Township, on Middlebranch Avenue NE near Werner Church Road, and on Easton Street NE, just east of Middlebranch.

No word on what time they’ll be setting up.