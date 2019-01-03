Sheriff To Take Over Dog Warden’s Office

(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will now run the county dog warden’s office.

Commissioners have approved an agreement for two years with Sheriff George Maier and it takes effect March 1st.

On with Canton’s Morning News, Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton says enforcement will be much better now, because when dog wardens go to a house there’s only certain things they can do.

“But now, if a sheriff’s deputy is knocking on your door, maybe for another reason, and dogs are running around with licenses, they are going to cite you.”

She says the move allows for more power to seize and impound stray dogs, and to seek the seizure of an animal that’s being treated inhumanely.

More than a dozen Ohio counties work this way.

