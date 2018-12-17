Sheriff’s Office Takes Kids Shopping For Christmas

(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office made the holidays brighter for dozens of youngsters during the Shop with a Sheriff event last weekend.

Sheriff George Maier says volunteers from the sheriff’s office shopped at the Walmart on Harmont Avenue with nearly 40 kids.

He says the kids had a blast as they picked out everything from everyday necessities to the fun stuff like toys and games.

“The kids always have a great time and hopefully this gives them a very Merry Christmas and something special that they once otherwise wouldn’t have had.”

Sheriff Maier says the program has grown a lot in the three years they’ve been doing it.

“A lot of our employees and their families — their siblings and spouses and children, they all want to participate. It is very rewarding for us and we’re happy to be able to give something back to the community.”

The kids arrived in style to Walmart, with a sheriff’s office escort with lights and sirens.

“The kids always love that,” the sheriff said.