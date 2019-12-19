      Weather Alert

Sherrod Brown Gives His Thoughts on President Trump’s Impeachment

Noah Hiles
Dec 19, 2019 @ 4:26pm
Sherrod Brown - Facebook

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following last night’s historic decision by the House to impeach President Donald Trump the focus now turns to the Senate who will ultimately determine if the President deserves to remain in office. One of the senators who will have a say is Democrat Sherrod Brown. He tells Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News that he hopes everyone can keep their personal bias’ out of their decision.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon