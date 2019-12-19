Sherrod Brown Gives His Thoughts on President Trump’s Impeachment
Sherrod Brown - Facebook
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following last night’s historic decision by the House to impeach President Donald Trump the focus now turns to the Senate who will ultimately determine if the President deserves to remain in office. One of the senators who will have a say is Democrat Sherrod Brown. He tells Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News that he hopes everyone can keep their personal bias’ out of their decision.