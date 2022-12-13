News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash

By Jim Michaels
December 13, 2022 4:08AM EST
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.

That’s not far from the I-77/Route 36 interchange.

He was the passenger in the side-by-side vehicle.

The 21-year-old driver was still critical at last check.

Deputies say the pair had been attending a large nearby party.

