Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash

PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.

That’s not far from the I-77/Route 36 interchange.

He was the passenger in the side-by-side vehicle.

The 21-year-old driver was still critical at last check.

Deputies say the pair had been attending a large nearby party.