Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash
December 13, 2022 4:08AM EST
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend.
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
That’s not far from the I-77/Route 36 interchange.
He was the passenger in the side-by-side vehicle.
The 21-year-old driver was still critical at last check.
Deputies say the pair had been attending a large nearby party.