Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter Charged With Stealing $16 Million From Baseball Star In Sports Betting Case
April 11, 2024 5:16PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities have charged the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with federal bank fraud.
Prosecutors allege that interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole more than $16 million from the Japanese sensation to cover gambling debts.
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges Thursday at a press conference in Los Angeles.
Mizuhara was abruptly fired by the team after the scandal surfaced last month and Major League Baseball opened a separate investigation.
Prosecutors say Ohtani was the victim in the case.
Mizuhara’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.