Shooter In New Zealand Kills 2 On Eve Of Women’s World Cup

By News Desk
July 19, 2023 6:50PM EDT
Armed New Zealand police officer stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A gunman killed two people before he died Thursday at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament.

Police said there were also multiple injuries during the incident, which took place near the hotel where Team Norway has been staying.

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street at about 7:20 a.m.

Police swarmed the area and closed off streets.

