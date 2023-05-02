Shooting, Gun Specs, Criminal History Add Up to 35+ Years for Canton Man

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County prosecutor’s office used gun specifications and repeat violent offender specs on top of five indictment counts to send a city man to prison for at least 35 years.

24-year-old Lionell Blair III of Canton gets 35 to 40-and-a-half years for shooting a woman several times in Canton last September.

Blair III was found guilty at trial last week of attempted murder and felonious assault charges with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications.

Blair was arrested shortly after the incident, then later indicted.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone in a news release says he hopes the long sentence sends a clear message.