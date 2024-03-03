News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Shooting in Hall of Fame Village, Victim Serious

By Jim Michaels
March 3, 2024 6:54PM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person was hospitalized in serious condition Sunday evening after Canton police say there was a shooting along Hall of Fame Way NW in the Hall of Fame Village Sunday at about 4 p.m.

A police spokesman says detectives are investigating as there was no one in custody as of Sunday evening.

Police were reportedly blocking access to some areas, and some nearby businesses shut down for a period of time.

No other information was available.

