Shooting Victim Enters Restaurant For Help
By Matt Demczyk
Feb 20, 2019 @ 2:28 PM
WHBC News

(WHBC) – Canton police are investigating after a man stumbled into a restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say they were responding to an activation of the city’s ShotSpotter system in the 1900 block of 19th Street NE just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when the victim entered Walther’s Cafe saying he had been shot.

Officers arrived and learned that the man, 26-year-old Cameron Covington, had gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center with what police describe as serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

