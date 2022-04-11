Short Ballot and Delayed Races, But Still Something to Vote For
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s an election cycle where it’s been more about what’s not on the ballot than what is.
But here’s some feel for what you will be voting for in the Primary Election.
There are, of course, the partisan races for governor, U.S. Senator, and Congress, with plenty of choices from both major parties.
Republican voters also have nomination races for a 5th District Court of Appeals judicial seat and Secretary of State.
There are also new-money school issues up in the Marlington and Alliance districts, as well as road levies in Lawrence and Pike Townships.
They are among 19 such issues spread across Stark County.
There’s a fire levy in Washington Township…
Early voting continues, and you can still request an absentee ballot.