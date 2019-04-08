Should Daylight Saving Time Be Permanent?

(WHBC) – How would you like to stop changing your clocks twice a year?

A bill has been introduced in Ohio Legislature to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Ohio.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says studies have shown the time change doesn’t really save much energy, while some negative things have been proven.

“It is now statistically proven that it does have an effect on workplace safety, and automobile accidents go up, particularly when we spring forward.”

On with Canton’s Morning News he says even if the Ohio Sunshine Protection Act passes it would be held back until federal law changes.

But he says if enough states pass similar bills it could put pressure on Congress to change the federal law.