Should there be an independent 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol?
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
What are your thoughts on this? Jon spoke with Dr. David Cohen. He is a Political Science Professor at the University of Akron. Dr. Cohen thinks an independent commission is needed to make sure this doesn’t happen again.