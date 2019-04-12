Should We Still Be Using Bar Soap?

Sam Wallen Russell is the co-founder of JooMo, a company that’s leading a “healthy skin revolution”. He was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning, as Gary asked the question, “should we eliminate bar soap”?

Unlike liquid soap that you dispense from a container, bar soap sits out in the open, seemingly vulnerable to all the germs in your shower. But, according to Sam Wallen Russell — it’s not the germs on the soapbars we need to worry about — it’s the other products we use that are killing the natural organisms that our body needs.

Learn more about Joomo products here.