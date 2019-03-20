Should you really Wash the Veggies?

Think washing your veggies is cleaning off all the muck? Think again. A new study has revealed that about 70% of fresh produce sold in the U.S. has pesticide residues on it even after it’s washed.

The Environmental Working Group has released its annual analysis of data from the Department of Agriculture, and found that strawberries, spinach and kale had the most pesticide residues. In fact, more than 92% of kale tested positive for two or more pesticides.

Other foods on the group’s “dirty dozen” list include grapes, cherries, apples, tomatoes and potatoes. The group also put out a list of the cleanest produce, which includes avocados, pineapples, onions and cauliflower.