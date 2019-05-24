      Weather Alert

Show your brother some LOVE!

Pam Cook
May 24, 2019 @ 7:36am

May 24th is Brothers Day! For many guys, there’s no one better than their brother – and that’s why we have a special day to celebrate the special bond that exists between sibs and their brothers.

While everyone may have a different kind of relationship with their brother, it’s more common that they’re often a dependable source of endless love and joy for each other. No matter the distance between you and your brother, they are always there when you need them the most. And if you’re their sister? They’ll be your protector, too.

To celebrate Brothers Day, why give your brother a call – or even better? Set a time to get together and create some new memories! Grab lunch together, have a family BBQ, or go see a movie. Happy Brothers Day!

