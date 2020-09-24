We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

Stark County Board of Elections – for information on local polling place, candidates, issues and more: https://www.starkcountyohio.gov/board-of-elections
The official website of the Ohio Secretary of State – check your registration, look at a sample ballot, find out what’s happening across Ohio: VoteOhio.gov
A special Get Out the Vote broadcast from the Stark County Board of Elections by Jon Bozeka. 10am to Noon on Tuesday, October 6th. That’s when early voting starts!
Tune in to News/Talk 1480 WHBC on Election Night starting at 7:00pm. Pam Cook, Jim Michaels and Jon Bozeka willl host our local broadcast and keep you up to date on voting locally. Fox News will have the latest in coverage from across the nation.
Interviews, analysis and information — on 1480 WHBC.