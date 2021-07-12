Sign-Up Underway for Massillon Salvation Army Backpack Giveaway
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – “Back to school” in the Massillon area means a backpack full of supplies students really need.
For the 13th year, the Massillon Salvation Army has its Back to School Program underway.
They try to gear what’s inside the backpack to what’s really needed at school, plus there are gift cards for shoes and haircuts.
Apply now through July 31 by calling the Massillon Salvation Army at 330 833-6473.
It’s for students in many of the 446 zip codes, with a curbside giveaway next month.
The backpacks will be handed out at the Massillon Salvation Army on 6th Street NE next month.
Here’s a portion of their press release:
To be eligible, families must have a student entering grades Kindergarten thru 12 th grade, pre- register and reside in one of the following zip codes: 44646, 44647, 44614 and 44666 (Stark County residents only in 44666).
These stuffed backpacks are possible by the generous donations given by area businesses, churches and residents.
Additionally, The Salvation Army is giving shoe vouchers made possible through a grant from The Charity School of Kendal Foundation.
Also, the National Beauty School is providing hair cut certificates.