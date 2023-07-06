Signatures Submitted for Likely November Recreational Marijuana Vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There may be a proposal on the November ballot in Ohio to legalize recreational marijuana.

Supporters turned in over 222,000 signatures on Wednesday.

They’ll be checked to make sure enough of them are valid.

The proposal would legalize marijuana, making it subject to tax, indicating you must be 21 to buy or sell it…

The Cannabis Law Group says the industry already exists illicitly.

The way the proposal was initially submitted, it becomes law if voters approve.