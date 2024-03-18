News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Singer R. Kelly Seeks Appeals Court Relief From 30-Year Prison Term

By News Desk
March 18, 2024 4:57PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s lawyer says all kinds of legitimate organizations — even college fraternities — could be deemed racketeering organizations under a law used to convict the R&B superstar at his trial of using his fame to sexually abuse young fans.

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean tried to persuade three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday that prosecutors improperly used a racketeering statute written to shut down organized crime to go after the singer.

The judges did not immediately rule, but they had plenty of questions for Bonjean and a prosecutor who defended the government’s handling of the case, which resulted in a 30-year prison sentence.

 

