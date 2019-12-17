      Weather Alert

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves Area of Canton without Power

Noah Hiles
Dec 17, 2019 @ 1:52pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area of Canton was without power this afternoon following a one car accident. Canton Police say a car flipped completely over and crashed into a utility pole just past the intersection of Raff Road and Tuscarawas Street West just after 9:30 this morning.

AEP officials told authorities that 2,600 people lost power due to the crash. They announced that power was restored in that area just after 1 PM.

Canton Fire Battalion Chief Dan Reed says the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are still searching to find out what caused the wreck.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon