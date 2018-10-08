Siri will record it if you are Pulled Over by Police

Siri has a new short cut that will quietly record a police encounter if you’re ever pulled over by the cops.

To launch the Police short cut just simply say, “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over.” That will prompt Siri to put the phone in Do Not Disturb mode, prevent notifications from coming through, lower your screen brightness, and pause your music. Then your phone will automatically record and send a text to a designated emergency contact with your location information.

iPhone users must have the latest version of iOS and the police shortcut is located in the short cut app settings. No word on such a function for Android users.

Source: Fortune