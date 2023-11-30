Cause for Canton House Fire: Use of Extension Cords, Says CFD

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The use of extension cords gets the blame for a fire that did $36,000 damage to a house on Smith Avenue SW just off West Tusc Wednesday evening.

The two residents of the house got out safely and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

*Two dogs were lost in the fire, but six were rescued by firefighters.

One had to be resuscitated.

Another dog is apparently lost.

The first floor of the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

*An earlier version of this story indicated six dogs perished. That was incorrect.