Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire

By Jim Michaels
November 14, 2022 7:46AM EST
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat.

The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.

That fire in the 1200 block of Lehigh Avenue SW, not far from Orchard Hill Intermediate School.

No one was home at the time of the fire Sunday morning.

Damage set at $100,000.

