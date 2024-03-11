Six-Figure Fire at Canton Township Alloys Plant

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over a half-million dollars in damage was done at a Canton Township metal shop in a fire on Thursday of last week.

The township fire department says accumulated dust from a metal crushing process caught fire at Galt Alloys on Marietta Avenue SE between Orchard View Drive and Route 30.

They say possible overuse of water probably helped spread the fire.

No one was injured.

Two of the five crushing machines were destroyed in the fire, shutting down that part of operations for a few weeks.