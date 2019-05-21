Six from Akron Get Federal Prison for Bringing Meth to Town
WHBC News
(WHBC) – Six men from Akron are going to federal prison for anywhere between three and more than 15 years in connection with 200 pounds of methamphetamine brought to the Akron area from California.
46-year-old Ugunda Sanders got the biggest prison term at 15-years-plus.
Sanders was found guilty at trial; the others entered guilty pleas.
They are 41-year-old Rashaad Thomas, 49-year-old Michael Davis, 52-year-old James Sanders, 51-year-old Christopher Proctor, and 32-year-old Reuben Simmons.
The feds say the meth they are seeing these days is cheaper yet more pure than past versions of the drug.