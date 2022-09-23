Skill Positons

As we have just passed the midpoint of the season, we are starting to see some clarity on who are the teams that are in the hunt for a playoff berth and those who are not. We are starting to see individuals that our on pace for a good year.

This week’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game of the week is Hoover Vikings going to Tom Benson to face the McKinley Bulldogs. Both teams have talent in the big 3 categories on the offensive side of the ball. Both QB’s have similar numbers with Carson Drylund having 8 passing td’s to Keaton Rode 6 td passing. Both teams have talented running backs as well. Nino Hall of McKinley has taken his sophomore season by storm. In just 4 games, he already has 518 yard and 6 td’s. Hoover returns Luke Roach as their featured running back. The senior averages 4.8 yards per carry with 3 td’s.

Finally let’s look at the WR’s. Hoover has two kids that are having another good year. Mason Ashby is averaging 13.6 yards per catch with 5 td’s. Hoover also has another WR they like to throw to and that Zach Braucher. He is averaging at whopping 19.9 yards per catch, with him having 3 td’s. McKinley will have one of their own at wide out. Cyneir McNeal averaging 12.1 yards per catch and 4 td’s.

Both teams have skill and size up front. Will this be another game where someone is going to win it in

the 4th quarter? As my good friend Mark Miller tells me every week, just win the 4th quarter! Our kudos player of the week last week was Jaden Slaughter of Massillon. Throwing for nearly 300 yards and 3 td’s. The last one being the game winning with 11 seconds in the game.

See you in the press box.