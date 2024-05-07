‘Slight’ Risk for Severe Storms Tuesday Afternoon, Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The immediate Canton area and points south are at a “slight” risk for severe weather on Tuesday, especially later in the afternoon and at night says AccuWeather.

Areas to the north and east are at an even lower risk.

Meteorologist Bob Larson says there’s a vigorous storm system to our west, producing very rough weather from Oklahoma to Kansas.

Bob says the main risk for us is damaging wind and hail, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Ohio recorded 43 tornadoes in April, tops in the country.

And the U.S. had the second most tornadoes for any April on record.