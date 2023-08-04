News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Slightly Cooler Summer Continues

By Jim Michaels
August 4, 2023 6:49AM EDT
Share
Slightly Cooler Summer Continues
Getty Images

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the month of July at the CAK weather station, temperatures were just below normal.

And rainfall was close to normal.

In fact, the 4.13 inches of rain was within one-hundredth of an inch of where we should be for the month.

Stark County is now down to the lowest level of “drought watch”.

The average temperature was 72.9 degrees in July.

That’s one degree below normal

That was also the case for temperatures in May and June.

At this time last year at the Akron Canton Airport, we had already rung up 13 days with high temperatures at or above 90.

So far this year?

None!

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Sanctuary Golf Course in North Canton to Close
3

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Stark County Now! Find out Where, HERE
4

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Schedule HERE
5

Storm Impacts: Trees, Power Down in Stark, Tornado Warning Issued