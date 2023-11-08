ELECTION 2023: Slutz Defeats Catazaro-Perry for Mayor of Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon will have a new mayor, just like Canton.

The incumbent Democrat Kathy Catazaro-Perry was defeated by Republican challenger Jamie Slutz.

He says he couldn’t do it alone.

He gave credit to his campaign people when we talked to him Tuesday night at the Eagles Club in Massillon.

Slutz says neighborhoods and safety are issues for him.

He says he’s excited to lead a great city.

Slutz picked up 52-percent of the vote.