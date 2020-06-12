Small Canton I-77 Repaving Project Set to Start Friday
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Work begins Friday on a very small repaving project on Interstate-77 in Canton that also includes some additional ramp work.
I-77 between Tom Benson Stadium and just north of the 62/Fulton exit will see new pavement, with most of the lane closures happening during the nighttime hours.
Those lane closures could occur anywhere between the 12th Street and Whipple Avenue exits.
Both ramps to Route 62 East from I-77 North and from Fulton Road NW will also be repaved.
And, the noise wall between Route 62 and 38th Street NW will be repaired.