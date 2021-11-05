Small Change Coming Soon to I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone
Signage along Cherry Ave indicates I-77 North as well as Route 30 and 62 West traffic are traveling the concrete-sided right lane onto 11th St and then 30 West before taking the ramp onto 77 North. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A change is coming to the I-77 construction zone between Faircrest Street SW and Route 30, but it’s nothing major.
Sometime around Thanksgiving or later, the northbound left “thru” lane will be moved over to the southbound side, with two lanes still maintained going south.
This will allow further work to be done on replacement of several northbound bridges.
The right lane will stay in that 800-to-30-to-Cherry-to-30 configuration for another year.
That changes again next year at about this time, when all the traffic gets moved to the northbound side.