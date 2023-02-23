Snow and Ice from California to Maine

A Snowplow clears a parking lot in Pierre, S.D. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Amancai Biraben)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “If you don’t like the weather, wait 24 hours”.

That northeast Ohio weather saying has taken on new meaning now.

After spending most of Wednesday in the 30s, AccuWeather says a warm front came through late in the day.

A REALLY warm front.

It means a high of 72 for Thursday, some 30 degrees above normal.

But AccuWeather says that comes crashing down when an area of low pressure brings back cold Canadian air, with the high Friday at just 34.

There’s a temperature rebound over the weekend though.

Here’s the AccuWeather forecast as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday:

This afternoon: windy and warm with the temperature breaking the record of 69 set in 2017 with increasing

amounts of sunshine. High 72.

Tonight: mainly clear and breezy. Low 27.

Tomorrow: mainly cloudy and breezy. High 35.

Saturday: increasing amounts of sunshine. High 46.

Sunday: mild with partial sunshine. High 51.

Monday: cloudy and mild; breezy in the afternoon with periods of rain. High 55.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy with a couple of showers; winds gradually subsiding. High 44.

Wednesday: more sun than clouds. High 47.

Tune your radio to 1480 WHBC AM for the latest AccuWeather forecasts.