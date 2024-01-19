Snow Event: Canton Warming Center Opening

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is opening an overnight warming center starting Friday night.

the Crossroads United Methodist Church on Cleveland Avenue SW downtown will open at 5 Friday afternoon and be open until 8 Saturday morning.

Same schedule for Saturday night.

Cots, blankets, hot food and beverages will be offered.

Free SARTA bus service to the shelter is also being offered.

Police and fire personnel will also direct those they see outside to the center.