Snow, Ice Bring Along Parking Bans Around Stark
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Snow parking bans are in effect for a number of area communities.
Among those communities announcing parking bans are Jackson, Perry and Plain Townships.
All three bans went into effect on Friday.
Jackson and Perry Township’s parking ban comes to an end at 4 PM Saturday while Plain Township’s will remain in effect until noon on Sunday.
Other communities have automatic parking bans that kick in.
Cars parked on the roads of these townships during a parking ban could be ticketed or towed.