      Weather Alert

Snow-On-Ground White Christmas Looking Like Near-Certainty

Jim Michaels
Dec 23, 2020 @ 6:54am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s looking like Christmas is going to be white this year…

AccuWeather says we’ll see 1 to 3 inches of lake-effect snow Christmas Eve, enough for you to wake up to fresh powder on the ground on Christmas morning.

And it should stick around through Christmas Day, with the forecast high at 22.

By strict definition, a White Christmas requires at least an inch of snow on Christmas Day.

The lakeshore counties from Cleveland to Buffalo should be able to fulfill that.

They are under Winter Storm Watches for heavier snow.

