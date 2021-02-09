      Weather Alert

Snowfall Impacts Carroll, Tuscarawas, Points South

Jim Michaels
Feb 9, 2021 @ 7:55am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just a few inches of snow in New Philadelphia, but six inches near Cambridge.

Early snowfall reports that tell you what you need to know: there was a lot of snowfall south of the area during the night Monday night into the morning Tuesday.

The Columbus area was also hit hard.

The immediate Canton area got mainly a dusting.

Some school districts in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties called off classes on Tuesday.

