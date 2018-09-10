So How Much Rain did we Get?

It was more like an NFL Sunday in late October: continuous rain yesterday added up to 2.5 inches at the Akron Canton Airport yesterday, making it just over 3 inches of rain for the entire wet weekend… The high yesterday was 61 degrees, 15 degrees below normal.

It’s not over yet:

Hurricane Florence continues to gain strength as it heads towards the southeast coast of the US. Being upgraded to a major hurricane yesterday, Florence is now a Category One storm with winds of 90 miles per hour – but she’s expected to rev up to a Cat 4 in the next 24 hours.

Currently about 600 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving towards the US, the governors of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have all issued states of emergency as they are presuming that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina.

The worst part about Florence? While forecasters sort out where she’ll come ashore and how angry she’ll be, Hurricane Isaac is right behind her. While he’s expected to weaken, the last thing any region wants to consider is more rain and when things are already mess.