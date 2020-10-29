So, When Will Tom Benson HOF Stadium be Done?
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton. (WHBC News)
In Part 3 of our 4 part series, the CEO of the Hall of Fame Village Mike Crawford says yes…you can trust him. He says he plans to earn it. He also says the pandemic has played a large roll in the financing but he’s happy about those who have come forward. SO…is the stadium done?
In the final installment Pam Cook’s discussion with Mike Crawford he talks about the homes around the project, how the HOF Village wants to embrace the local community and how they plan to do it.