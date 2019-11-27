Sobriety Checkpoints Tonight in Jackson Township
WHBC News
JACKSON TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While today is a big day for travel tonight is a one of the biggest drinking nights of 2019. As many plan to head out to the bar later on to reunite with old friends and family, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to be responsible.
Members of the OVI task force will be out in Jackson Township tonight, with sobriety checkpoints set up in the 4500 block of Everhard Road NW and the 4300 block of Belden Village Street NW.